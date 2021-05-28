Archbishop Zondo appears in court, matter moved up to Pretoria High Court

Johannesburg – Earlier today, Archbishop Stephen Zondo appeared at Sebokeng Regional Court following the indictment he was served with during the month of April 2021.

The matter has since been moved to the Pretoria High Court and the trial is set to resume from 23 August until 17 September 2021.

Earlier this year, Bishop Stephen Zondo of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries is accused of two counts of rape and another of sexual assault by female former church members.

Archbishop Zondo has welcomed the outcome of today’s proceedings and is looking forward to the commencement of the trial.

According to a statement from Zondo’s lawyers, “He maintains that this onslaught will finally come to an end at the conclusion of this important and necessary judicial process.”

“I respect the rule of law and will subject myself to it until the matter has reached its logical conclusion,” Zondo said.

Zondo also thanked his supporters, sympathisers, the body of Christ locally and internationally during this period.

In his own words, Zondo further said, “I am humbled by the love and such support, this has indeed proven to me that I am not alone in this conundrum, there are brothers and sisters in the Lord that are with me. I, especially would like to thank Bakgethwa kaofela, for their constant intercession and support in all fronts, may the good Lord richly bless you. I appeal for calmness, tranquility and the peace of God throughout this process, God will see us through.”

