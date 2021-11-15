Archbishop Zondo gets his day in court

Pretoria – Archbishop Steven Bafana Zondo of Rivers of Living Waters Church, appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning.

Zondo who was seen wearing a navy suit and red tie sat quietly at the dock, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the state began the business of the day by putting in an application to put a stop to have the court proceedings broadcasted on TV.

Zondo found himself on the wrong side of the law after seven women accused him of rape and sexual assault on separate occasions at different venues.

According to the indictments, Zondo repeatedly raped his relative in June 1980 at her Sebokeng house and gave her sweets to keep her quiet.

He also allegedly raped six women at his church between 2013 and 2015.

He is also charged with forcing another woman to perform oral sex on him and defeating the ends of justice by trying to bribe one of the victims with R25 000 to drop the charges against him.

Zondo pleaded not guilty to all ten counts of rape levelled against him, and further stated that he understands the charges made against him.

The prosecutor expressed to the court that the witnesses in the trial, who are the rape victims have raised concerns of being revealed to the greater public in the media, while they give their testimonies.

Zondo’s lawyer however opposed the application and said the trial should be televised, because this is a big case.

The defence argued that the witnesses did give their testimonies before on camera at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission).

The court, however, dismissed the application made by the state and ruled that the first two witnesses will appear on camera, but the media may not reveal their names and identities.

The first witness who is the niece of Zondo took the stand to testify and has described the nature of her relationship with her paternal uncle.

At about 3 pm on Monday afternoon, the witness broke down into tears, while giving testimony, after describing the horrific tragedy when she said Zondo raped her.

The court has adjourned with a five-minute break for her to get water and gather her emotions so she could continue her testimony.

Also read:

Zondo trial to start with defence on back foot

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma