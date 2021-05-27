Arms deal: Jacob Zuma and Thales pleads not guilty

Johannesburg – Former President Jacob Zuma has pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering – 16 years since he was charged by the National Prosecuting Authority in 2005 in connection with the Arms Deal.

Zuma’s pleading marked the beginning of the trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, where his plea for the recusal of senior prosecutor Billy Downer SC took centre stage.

Zuma’s co-accused, French arms company Thales, also pleaded not guilty.

Zuma’s new representative, Dali Mpofu SC, argued that Downer lacked independence and impartiality to deliver a fair trial.

Mpofu argued that Downer’s support of a DA application for Zuma’s prosecution meant he was part of a political campaign to portray him as a corrupt leader. He also accused Downer of conniving with journalists and leaking damaging information about the case.

“The first accused has been crying out to have his day in court; this is his first day in court. The accused is of the strong view that his right to a fair trial is at stake,” he said.

“The right to have a fair trial has absolutely nothing to do with the merits and demerits of the case. In truth, the current charges result from an active DA campaign hostile to me,” he added.

Mpofu said Downer believed that political and intelligence interference in the Zuma case was permissible.

The state alleges Zuma received over R4 million in bribes from his former financial adviser Shabir Shaik, in relation to the Arms Deal, among others.

The court will hear the state’s response on the Downer recusal matter on July 19.

Zuma’s supporters, including suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and members of the uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), were in attendance inside and outside the court.

KwaZulu Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede were also came out in support.

