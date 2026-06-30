Army deployed to JHB and Durban overnight

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been deployed in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and in Johannesburg, Gauteng, overnight as the Interministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration said it sought to ensure that “there are no opportunistic criminals that are going to be given room to operate”.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the deployment is to increase safety and security measures, as well as provide reinforcement in those metros, which have been the nerve centre of the anti-illegal immigration protests.

“… You know the soldiers were already deployed in Johannesburg … because you need the higher levels of skills. You need a higher level of resilience in the shadow of darkness. They are going to deploy in Durban to make sure that we keep the peace,” said Ntshavheni.

Earlier, KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed that police had contained small and sporadic incidents of looting in Durban.

This also comes on the back of the leaders of the March and March movement confirming that they will hold weekly marches until their objectives are met.

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