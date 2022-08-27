Bongani Fassie ends ‘peace talks’ with Lance Stehr over ‘fear for his life’.

Hip hop artist and reality TV star Bongani Fassie has pulled out of his “peace talk meetings” with record company boss Lance Stehr this week because he is allegedly scared Stehr will kill him.

Stehr has slapped Fassie with a R6.5-million lawsuit after he claimed on his show, Finding Bongani, which is flighted on DStv’s Moja Love, that the Muthaland Entertainment boss had introduced him to drugs.

“He is the mastermind. He is a master of drugs. He takes drugs and gives them to the children so that they don’t think properly. This is why I started snorting. Lance, didn’t you offer me my first binge of drugs?” he asked.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that after receiving the summons, the fear-struck artist had, through an intermediary, requested a meeting with Stehr at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg on Thursday in a bid to settle the matter out of court.

Stehr obliged but when he arrived, the intermediary told him that Fassie had pulled out of the meeting because was scared that the former Ghetto Ruff boss would bump him off.

But later on, Stehr received a call from the peace broker, who told him that Fassie wanted to meet him at Douglasdale police station on Friday because it was a safe place for him.

“Lance went to Douglasdale police station on Friday and found the intermediary there. After waiting for a while, the intermediary approached Lance and told him that Bongani was no longer coming because had been advised not to attend the meeting by some employee at the channel,” said a source close to the muso.

Stehr confirmed that Fassie left him high and dry on two occasions.

“We were supposed to meet at Zoo Lake on Thursday after his person called me and said he wanted to talk. But when I arrived there, his person said Bongani was no longer coming because he was scared I would kill him. Why would I kill him because it is through him that I will clear my name?” asked Stehr.

He also confirmed that Fassie stood him up again at the police station.

“The third party called me later on Thursday and said Bongani was prepared to meet me at the police station because he would feel safe there. I went to the police station but after waiting for a while, his person told me that Bongani was instructed by the channel to not honour the meeting,” he said.

Stehr said the matter will now be resolved in court.

“I’m proceeding with my lawsuit. This claim that I will kill him is another way of assassinating my character,” he said.

Fassie confirmed that they pulled out of the meetings and will now face Stehr in court

Asked if he believed Stehr would kill, Bongani replied: “I don’t know man, I don’t want to comment on that. My lawyers said I should not comment on the matter because I don’t want another lawsuit in my hands.”

When asked for comment, Moja Love head of channel Bokani Moyo declined to comment, saying the channel was not aware of any lawsuit pertaining to Fassie or his reality show.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author