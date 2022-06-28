Brace yourself for dreaded stage-six loadshedding from 4pm

Stage-four loadshedding has indeed been upgraded to a dreaded stage six, said Eskom on Tuesday, noting that the higher level of rolling power cuts will kick in at 4pm to 10pm.

Stage four will then return from 10pm to midnight. After that, loadshedding will be lowered to stage two from midnight to 5am on Wednesday when stage four returns until to 4pm.

Stage six rolling blackouts will then be implemented again from 4pm on Wednesday to 10pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter hinted that loadshedding might be escalated as a result of the going unprotected strike at nine of the utility’s power stations.

“This is due to the unlawful and unprotected labour action which has caused widespread disruption to Eskom’s power units,” said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility said the strike has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and to safeguard power plants from damage.

