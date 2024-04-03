BREAKING: Kaizer Chiefs defender killed in botched hijacking

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has reportedly died on Wednesday night. Fleurs is said to have been shot and killed in Florida, in a botched car hijacking.

A source close to the situation confirmed the news to Sunday World on Wednesday night.

Said Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo: “The police are waiting for information on the incident for now,” Masondo told Sunday World.

“We will comment further on the matter as soon as we gather the details thereof…”

The former SuperSport United defender joined Amakhosi right after Molefi Ntseki vacated his role as head coach last year.

After weeks of training with the Glamour Boys, the 24-year-old defender penned a two-year deal with an option to renew at the end of the contract.

This is a developing story…

