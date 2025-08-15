Brothers of Believers in Christ church leader urge victim to open rape case

The brothers of the leader of Believers in Christ church in Jabulani, Soweto, have released a statement stating that the rape allegations against him have escalated to the point where they threaten the lives of others, including tearing the church apart.

The leader is the eldest brother of the five brothers, one of whom is deceased. The widow of the deceased brother has made rape allegations against the eldest brother. And this is at the heart of the matter.

This publication is withholding the names of both the alleged perpetrator and victim due to legal reasons.

The four brothers said that they are concerned about the matter involving their brother and the widow of their late sibling regarding the rape allegations, which had not even been tested before the court of law.

Not taking sides in the matter

They also raised concerns about the well-being of their sister-in-law, who made the rape allegations. The brothers stated that as the siblings of the alleged perpetrator and the brothers-in-law of the woman, they were not taking sides on the matter.

The brothers believe South Africa has a rule of law to deal with the claims. They added that the alleged victim also needed support from the family in the matter.

The brothers stated that in the past few weeks, the family has been wrestling with allegations of sexual violation of their sister-in-law. The act was allegedly committed by their elder brother.

“The aforesaid allegations of sexual violation emanate from a voice recording wherein our sister-in-law sought to confide in X (break-away leader name withheld) about the alleged incidence of sexual violation. For reasons unknown to the family, X recorded what ought to have been a private conversation between our sister-in-law and himself.

Church condemns GBV

“The family records that it stands against gender-based violence (GBV). And our elder brother is known as a proponent and/or advocate against GBV. Therefore, as the family, we are not issuing this statement to support our elder brother. But we know as a matter of fact and the law that there are forums which are designed to resolve such factual disputes,” said the brothers.

“The family notes that the alleged sexual violation was not reported and/or a criminal case has not been opened against our brother. However, this matter has found traction in social media. Our brother has been tried and found guilty by the court of public opinion.

“And they …have begun to mobilise society against our brother and/or his ministry.”

The brothers’ statement was also supported by the Believers in Christ church. The church announced on Wednesday that it was standing against GBV. It said it was not issuing the statement to stand with their leader. However, it wanted to state that the church is a legal entity and cannot be put on trial with its leadership.

“It is surprising that (the complainant) elected to confide in X (breakaway bishop). This is despite the fact that Believers in Christ has created structures which are able to advise on any issues. Including those of sexual violation.

“Despite it being a known fact that since exiting Believers in Christ, X, has defined himself as (Believers in Christ leader’s) nemesis,” said Believers in Christ in its statement.

Wants the law to be involved

The church also said that it has noted with grave concern that society is being galvanised against the Believers in Christ. This includes a planned march to its worship centre in Jabulani, Soweto.

Believers in Christ church has branches in South Africa and Swaziland. The church views the planned march as an act of provocation. It says this could escalate to violence and possible loss of innocent lives.

“It is our view that marching at our worship centre will not resolve the issue in question. And/or it will never bring justice to (the victim). Picketing or demonstrating at our worship centres will also not afford (alleged rapist) an opportunity to vindicate his right in an appropriate forum.

“Those mobilising society should at least advise [her] to report this matter to relevant authorities. This is including the immediate family members of (the victim). So that this matter would be properly adjudicated by qualified people,” said the church.

March might jeopardise already volatile situation

They also said that the issue of mass mobilisation was putting their brother and his family’s lives in danger.

The brothers said the family stands for justice for their sister-in-law. And also for the vindication of the rights of their elder brother, who had been outed as an alleged rapist.

The planned march is set to begin at Makhaya Hall in Zondi, Soweto. It will proceed to Believers in Christ headquarters at Pace College in Jabulani, a few kilometres from the assembly venue.

