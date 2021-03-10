Building a resilient healthcare system

Johannesburg – Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has cautioned the residents of the province not to let their guard down in the fight against Covid-19, saying her administration is pinning hope on a successful vaccination programme.

“The vaccination campaign will take time to reach every citizen of this province who needs it. We therefore are appealing to our people to continue observing safety protocols. We believe that once the dark cloud is gone, we will see the sun shining again and it will still be rising from Mpumalanga,” said Mtshweni-Tsipane.

The premier also applauded frontline workers who are fighting the global pandemic, sparing no ounce of strength.

“Their efforts will not be in vain. The provincial government will, in due course, honour and celebrate our frontline workers.”

The province has begun its vaccine rollout. Mpumalanga has completed part of the first phase that entailed the vaccination of health workers at two provincial health facilities – Rob Ferreira and Witbank hospitals.

The province is preparing for the second and third phases of its vaccination programme that will see the administration vaccinating police, teachers, taxi drivers and those that are 60 years and above, as well as those that are 18 years and older but with comorbidities.

This will be followed by the entire population of Mpumalanga who are above 18 years.

The province is also looking beyond Covid-19 by building a health system that will withstand the next pandemic.

The following infrastructure projects are currently in progress and some are nearing completion:

• Middelburg Hospital;

• Bethal Hospital;

• Mammethlake Hospital;

• Mapulaneng Hospital;

• Pankop clinic;

• Two clinics in Oakley and KwaMdladla;

To improve on emergency turnaround time, the provincial government has procured 67 new ambulances to add to the existing fleet. “As part of our efforts to fight the HIV/ Aids pandemic, we continue to work within the national framework of the 90/90/90 strategy.

Through the Mpumalanga Provincial AIDS Council, we will continue to vigorously implement the Mpumalanga provincial implementation plan for HIV, TB and STIs,” said the premier.

Social policy

Mtshweni-Tsipane noted that her administration will continue to channel support through existing public employment programmes such as the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), Sakh’abakhi, Siyatentela and National Youth Service to allow for a more rapid response to the current economic crisis.

“As a province, we have created 19 649 jobs through the Expanded Public Works Programme. The main beneficiaries of these opportunities were 12 254 women, 9 239 young people and 159 people with disabilities.

“Once we have adopted our EPWP projects accordingly, as well as enhanced safety measures to ensure continuous compliance with Covid-19 health regulations, we will surpass the target of 44 180 set for the 2021/2022 financial year,” said Mtshweni-Tsipane.

The premier added that her administration recognizes that the pandemic presents an added burden to the existing mental health crisis.

“Long after the pandemic has gone, we are likely to remain with long-term social and mental health crises that are complex and traversing emotional challenges. According to researchers, many people are experiencing Covid-19-related stress.”

The province is also keeping a close eye on the impact of Covid-19 and stayat- home orders that have exacerbated toxic relationships and increased the risk of gender based violence. “Working with non-profit, non-government organisations and civil society, we must step in and provide assistance.

It can also be expected that the number of orphans and children who need foster care will increase, so will the number of women and children who are survivors of gender-based violence who will need shelter,” she explained.

