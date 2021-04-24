Buy Vegan bags and help save the environment

Johannesburg – We love people who think out of the box and were highly impressed by the vegan leather bags created by couple, Nick and Nicole, called Vegan Leather goods.

“We did not name our range Vegan Leather, but the vegans named it because it looks like leather without the cruelty’’ say the self-taught artists who make stunning bags from inner tubes from car, truck and tractor tyres.

The couple started in 2016 after leaving the corporate world to see if they could turn their business of hand-made bags and accessories into a success.

They hated corporate so much that they started their own business in Mpumalanga, far from the concrete jungle.

They started off with a laptop bag and now have various unique products you are sure to covert. “As much as the products are doing well online, we desperately need help from the local government.

“We would like to open a workshop and school to empower the local community with jobs and a sense of purpose and dignity.” From purses, backpacks, slingbags, wallets, belts, decorative pieces and corporate gifts, I love the recycled, beautiful and well-made items, especially the bags embellished with beads. It is impressive considering the fact that they were told their business won’t work and was an impossible dream. Help out the environment and get something masculine or feminine from Nick&Nicole online.

Kuli Roberts