Celeb relationships: Mzansi’s power couples that we invest our data into

Johannesburg – We love romance and couples, but sometimes it’s not meant to be.

As fans who invest data into these relationships, we have some suggestions.

COUPLES WHO SHOULD JUST GET BACK TOGETHER

With or without electricity, it’s really not a bad idea for:

• Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee to get back together. They probably speak on Twitter more than they did when they were married and honestly, no one gives their enemies so much content. Just forgive and forget already.

• Boity Thulo and Cassper Nyovest also made a great couple and now that they are rich, they can complete each with more expensive gifts and chat about their successful careers while sipping alcohol beverages and listening to their hot tracks. You guys would make a power couple, one that Mzansi has never seen before.

• Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana from Kaya FM should sort out their domestic issues and return to their marriage. They are gorgeous together and, as a union, are our hottest couple too. Oh, they now both work at Kaya, so getting back together will save petrol too.

• Khaya Mthethwa needs to return to Nomzamo Mbatha if he wants stability at home. Marry Mbatha as you were the dream couple, or is she out of your league now that she is big in the US? Eish! You dropped the money bag, boy.

Claire Mawisa and Theo from Boom Shaka made us envious in the 90s. Can this former couple consider forsaking all others and be together?

Robert Marawa and Pearl Thusi, we don’t know what went wrong, but just get back together already. You separated before we could give you a couple’s name.

COUPLES WHO SHOULD NEVER GET BACK TOGETHER:

• Bonang and AKA for making bad music about our Queen.

• AKA and DJ Zinhle for cheating on her with Bonang.

• Kenny Kunene and Sophie Ndaba because he spilled the beans about their union and undermined it.

• Katlego Maboe and Monique Muller. Cheating must be permanently punished, he can get back with Lorna Maseko.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi