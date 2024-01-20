Celebrity tycoon shot in packed nightclub

Popular businessman Sphamandla Mabonga was shot in the ribs and is being treated in hospital following a shootout at Tempo nightclub in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Friday night.

Mabonga, who made headlines following various controversial allegations against him, is the boyfriend of former Real Housewives of Durban star and singer Londie London.

Sunday World understands that Mabonga was admitted at Mediclinic Morningside. The businessman was allegedly involved in an argument with another patron at the packed nightclub when he was shot in the ribs.

“He was involved in a verbal altercation with some guys at the club and then they started shooting each other, ” a source who asked not to be named said.

Videos shared on social media show various angles where patrons are dancing before hearing the gunshots. That was followed by panicking revellers running in all directions and under tables for cover.

In other clips, floors of the luxury club can be seen stained with blood while others show that shortly after the shooting, the music was back on and the partying continued.

“From how I understand it, Mabonga went outside to fetch his gun. The shooting happened outside first and then some gunshots inside because the receptionist was also shot,” the source added.

More cases for businessman

According to another source, Mabonga is currently under police watch at the hospital after the club opened a case against him.

“I heard that he was arrested after he was admitted so the police are watching him. I got a call because I have opened a case against him. [Police] called me to come and identify the suspect so he can be arrested for my matter,” the source added.

Mabonga is allegedly facing three other cases opened at Centurion, Midrand and another in Soweto.

Even though his cellphone was on, Mabonga did not answer calls.

When contacted for comment, an irritated Londie London referred questions to Mabonga saying she broke up with him.

“Please don’t ask me anything about that guy. We broke up. Don’t ask me when. Call him for all your questions,” she said.