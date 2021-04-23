Celebs answer quick, Shwashi has to dump a married lover

Johannesburg – Phindile Gwala dear, what’s the matter?

Did a few TV appearances make you think you are Oprah?

You do know we don’t condone violence against women and children, right?

We love Simphiwe Majola and wanted to know if he knows Germaine Jackson?

• Is Adam Habib still calling folk the “N” word or has he expanded his vocab?

• Rosie Motene dear, what are you doing as you are looking more beautiful than your Generations days? Please give Shwashwi a tip as the phara-boy look is so 1989.

• Zoleka Mandela, is that your new man. You look amazing together?

• Can Mel Bala please tell us who she is dating, this private life nonsense is overrated.

• Winnie Ntshaba, is your destiny really chosen by God or by awards ceremonies?

• Can Simphiwe Dana please tell us how she keeps her love life alive as Shwashwi keeps getting dumped.

• Can Pearl Modiadie tell us how she always manages to look polished?

• Great to hear Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is back on The Queen and we hope he stays this time.

• Is Gwede Mantashe really a tiger? To Shwa he leans more toward the reptile family.

• Was Prince Phillip really 99 years old? Shwa thought he was nearing 150 or something.

• Is Shawn Mkhize trying to prove her worth by building homes for the disadvantaged using inmates, nogal?

How many metres did Gert Johann Coetzee have to use for the Miss Universe gown? Looks like it can cover the whole of Mzansi. But a job well done, including children’s art pieces.

Can Lebo Gunguluza leave the public alone? If it is not sex tapes, it is announcing another divorce. Live your life and stop getting hitched, you are not Lebo M.

Enhle Mbali darling, we are so proud of you, keep strong and protect yourself and children at all cost. Promise?

Did Love Island SA choose the black couple as winners of the first season because of the initial outrage? Are they considered celebrities now? Are they truly in love?

Why is Nomoozlie promoting alcohol when she knows about her habits?

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE

We love the talented friends, Lerato Kganyago and Bonang Matheba but never knew they have been mates for decades.

Amazing how time flies and how incredibly gifted they still are.

We love you on radio, Kganyago.

