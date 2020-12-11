Checkout what some of SA’s celebs will be drinking this summer

Johannesburg – There’s a bevy of new drinks available this festive season – some endorsed by SA’s fave celebs.

There are selections for both the serious drinker and those who prefer the taste but not the effects of non-alcoholic offerings.

These drinks have aligned themselves with famous faces to get to their target market Rapper Nadia Nakai has jumped on the Hunters wagon as they launched their new Red Apple cider last week.

Like her, the drink is described as a little rebellious, a little fruity and a lot of fun.

It tastes like berries and red apples.

Musician Naakmusiq is signed to Royal Flush Gin.

Made from hand-selected French wheat, five-times distilled and said to be super smooth, it won the best gin gold medal at the London Gin Masters 2019.

It is packaged in a luxurious iconic black bottle with premium branding that exudes luxury.

Rapper Moozlie, together with Cruz, released the Cruz Manhattan Blossom at the beginning of spring. The drink celebrates seizing the day and living life in full bloom – a motto Moozlie says she has adopted as her own.

“For me, it’s about not allowing your situation or circumstances to box you. It’s important now, more than ever before, to live life boldly and proudly.”

Alcohol free

With the Coronavirus pandemic many South Africans have developed a taste for non-alcoholic beers and other mixers. Bavaria offers the largest selection of non-alcoholic drinks locally, which are now available in an affordable 500ml can with flavours from original shadow, strawberry shadow and apple shadow.

Amstel has its Radler range, only three-percent alcohol infused with real lemon juice.

Savanna has a non-alcoholic lemon drink. It has also added new flavours including Angry Lemon and Jean to its alcoholic range.

Truman and Orange have also introduced two new non-alcoholic spirits to their portfolio, local brands Abstinence and Fluére.

