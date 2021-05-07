Chief Justice Mogoeng goes on leave

Johannesburg – The Office of the Chief Justice has announced that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has taken long leave with effect from 1 May 2021.

“Regulation 3 of the Judges’ Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act, 2001 provides for Judges to take leave of three and half months for every period of four years’ actual service,” it said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Office of the Chief Justice said this leave is referred to as long leave within the Judiciary.

“The Chief Justice’s four-year cycle to take his long leave commenced on 01 July 2018 but he was unable to take it due to his judicial and extra judicial commitments.”

In terms of Regulation 8 of the Judges Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act, Judges leave is not cumulative and therefore had the Chief Justice not taken his leave it would have been forfeited as it has happened on previous occasions.

“He accordingly informed the Minister and the President about his intention to take his long leave and requested that Justice Sisi Khampepe be appointed as Acting Deputy Chief Justice which the President has duly done.

“It is a normal practice in the Judiciary for Judges to take their leave whenever it is due. The Chief Justice’s long leave was due and he has duly taken it.”

– SAnews.gov.za

