Cogta MEC Saki Mokoena hands over 20 houses to beneficiaries in the Free State

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and Human settlements MEC Saki Mokoena on Wednesday handed over 20 houses to rightful beneficiaries in Mahlatswetsa township in the small, rural farming town of Excelsior in the Thabo Mofutsanyane District Municipality in the Free State.

The provincial Human Settlements Department has injected R19-million to build 114 houses as part of the breaking new ground (BNG) project for the impoverished families in the area. This is just one of the many developments delivered by Mokoena since last year.

Mokoena has also through Cogta made an investment of R5.9-million to procuring tools of the trade for the Community Work Programme (CWP) across the province.

Tools of the trade for environment

The MEC said the initiative is aimed at supporting municipalities to clean and green their towns. This as a way of addressing basic environmental challenges.

“So far 21 of the 23 Free State-based municipalities have been supported with tools of trade. The Mantsopa Local Municipality will be the latest recipient. The MEC for CoGTA and Human Settlements Mr Saki Mokoena will lead the hand-over of the CWP tools in Excelsior. The items include rakes, garden hose, wheel barrows and waste pickers amongst others,” said the department spokesperson, Zimaza Mbewu.

Mokoena also stated that since Cogta and Human Settlements had started rolling out projects, feedback from the communities has been positive. Beneficiaries are grateful that the Free State government is delivering service and providing support.

“We are working tirelessly to eradicate lack of housing for our people. And based on projects we have already delivered as the department of human settlements, we are keen to do more. To make sure that the challenge of housing for our people become a thing of the past,” said Mokoena..

“When the government works for the people, that shows effectiveness of service delivery. As we are also handing over tools of trade for our community work programme, we do so as an act of supporting community-driven projects. We do this to keep our areas clean and environmentally friendly, so that our people can stay in clean areas.

“We are really looking forward to do more and continue to provide service delivery to communities as a caring government.”

Beneficiaries express delight

Anna Tsinyane, one of the beneficiaries of the housing programme, could not hide her excitement when Mokoena handed over her keys to her new house.

“This is the most precious gift I have ever received in my entire life. I am grateful to God and the Free State government, especially to MEC Saki Mokoena for this house. Honestly, I am on cloud nine and I appreciate a lot. I ask God to continue to give MEC Mokoena more strength to continue doing this great work. And I wish to see others like me receiving houses in the province,” said Tsinyane.

Tefo Mbelekwa, another beneficiary, said that he was really grateful to be the new home owner.

“What a beautiful way to start a year? This is so great for me to be one of the beneficiaries of the provincial housing programme in the Free State. I am grateful to have received the house. And I really wish the provincial government great success while it is helping needy people in the province. MEC Saki and his team are the best. And I wish them all the success they need for their future projects,” said Mbelekwa.

Other beneficiaries included Motsamai Mohapi, Elizabeth Koalepe and Molise Tlali. They could not hide their excitement as they cut ribbons and received the keys to their new homes.

