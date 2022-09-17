Collins Chabane mayor murder suspect charged with killing of Thohoyandou lawyer

A Limpopo man linked to the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke has been charged with the murder of a Thohoyandou-based attorney, Mbambadzeni James Manwadu.

Tshianeo Munyai, 30, allegedly shot and killed Manwadu , 46, who was attached to the Legal Aid Board South Africa in Thohoyandou.

Munyai appeared briefly in Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Friday, September 16 in connection with Manwadu’s murder and the case was postponed to October 3 for him to get a legal representative.

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said that on 16 January 2022, Manwadu arrived home and while getting out of his motor vehicle to open the gate, he was approached by Munyai and an unknown accomplice.

Munyai shot and killed him.

Malabo-Dzhangi said Munyai is linked to several crimes in the province, including Maluleke’s murder.

“The accused is linked to several cases from 2020 to 2022, including the murder case of Collins Chabane’s mayor, house robbery in Tswinga village, wherein a woman was kidnapped. The accused and an unknown accomplice took her car, laptop, mobile phone and instructed her to withdraw R10000,”she said.

Malabi-Dzhangi further said Munyai is also linked to a business robbery at Budeli Mount Rider, where he allegedly took R40 000.

He is also linked to an armed robbery at Mangondi filling station.

Munyai, added Malabi-Dzhangi, also appeared in Vuwani Magistrate’s Court for two counts of business robbery and armed robbery and the matters were postponed to September 27.

