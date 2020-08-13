COVID-19 infections shoot up again, 269 more patients die

The COVID-19 infection figure has jumped by over 1 000 compared to the pass three days as South Africans appear to let their guard down in the fight against the killer disease.

This after 3 946 people tested positive for the disease , bringing the total number of infections to 572 865.

The 3 946 new infections were recorded from 20 063 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, shooting the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March this year to 3 315 497.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday, August 13. Mkhize also said South Africa has regrettably lost 269 more patients to the killer disease, bringing the death toll to 11 270.

Of the new deaths, 68 were from the Eastern Cape, 62 from the Free State, 30 from Gauteng, 39 from KwaZulu-Natal, 14 from Limpopo, 18 from Mpumalanga, 21 from the Western Cape and eight from the Northern Cape.

He also said 437 617 have survived the disease, which translates to the recovery rate of 76 percent.

Ngwako Malatji