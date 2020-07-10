David Makhura tests positive for coronavirus

Gauteng premier David Makhura has become the third premier in the country to test positive for the deadly COVID-19 global pandemic.

Makhura, 52, announced he received the results today and was in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

His positive test came as Gauteng claimed the first spot as the province with the most number of coronavirus infections, making the country’s economic hub to be the epicentre of the virus.

Western Cape and North West premiers, Alan Winde (55) and Job Mokgoro (72), also tested positive for the deadly virus respectively. Both premiers are in self-quarantine.

“Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Coronavirus Command Council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives,” Makhura said.

“The MEC’s will later today give a weekly update on COVID-19. The primary focus of our response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives. We must double our efforts because Gauteng is once again the epicenter of COVID-19,” he added

