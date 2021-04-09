Didiza dismayed by theft of laptops in Limpopo

Johannesburg – Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has expressed dismay at the theft of over 100 laptops during a break-in at departmental offices in Limpopo.

The incident is said to have happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said Didiza is appalled by the events and urged those who may have information on the matter to contact the law enforcement agencies.

“The incident has been reported to the law enforcement agencies, who are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to book. The Minister calls on the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in searching for the perpetrators,” said the department.

The laptops were meant to be utilised by the department.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD