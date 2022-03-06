E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Breaking News

DJ Dimplez has died

By Somaya Stockenstroom

South African hip hop DJ Tumi Mooi aka DJ Dimplez has died.

Sources close to the tragedy told Sunday World that the Metro FM DJ collapsed at his home and was found by his friend at his house hours later.

He was later rushed to the hospital but was certified dead on arrival.

“This is shocking as he was fine yesterday and in good spirits. I don’t understand what is happening,“ said one shocked source.

Another source said that the DJ had suffered a mild stroke.

His death comes a few days after  South African beloved musician Ricky Rick was laid to rest.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes