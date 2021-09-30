Dr Tumi and wife cleared of all charges

Johannesburg- Gospel artist Dr Tumi and his wife have been cleared of all their charges against them.

Dr Tumi took to social media to share the news of the charges being dropped against them at the Palm Ridge commercial crime court.

Dr Tumi and his wife Kgaogelo Makweya were accused of defrauding the National Lotteries Commission of R1.5 Million.

“Morning fam. The beauty of the truth is that it can’t be changed. Today we were exonerated of any wrongdoing!!!,” he wrote.

Morning fam. The beauty of the truth is that it can’t be changed. Today we were exonerated of any wrong doing!!! pic.twitter.com/neJM88HwEU — Dr Tumi (@DrTumi_) September 30, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma