Duduzile Zuma resigns from parliament following Ukraine scandal

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of the President of the MK Party, has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP) with immediate effect.

Zuma-Sambudla’s resignation was announced by the party’s leadership during a press conference in Durban a short while ago.

Deployed to the frontline

Her resignation follows the scandal around 17 South African men and nationals of Botswana who were allegedly lured to Russia to train as VIP bodyguards but were later sent to Donbas in Ukraine to fight on the side of the Russians.

The resignation statement was read out by the national chairperson of the MK Party, Nathi Nhleko, on behalf of the party, and it was done with former president Jacob Zuma present, including Zuma-Sambudla, among others.

“Comrade Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had declared her full cooperation with the ongoing investigations with the relevant authorities. As a consequence of which, comrade Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has tendered her resignation from the national assembly and all public representative responsibilities with immediate effect,” Nhleko said, adding that the national officials of the party have accepted her resignation.

***This is a developing story, more details will follow.

