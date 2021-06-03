Eskom boss dodges racism bullet

Johannesburg – Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has been cleared of racism allegations after an internal investigation, the utility said in a statement on Wednesday night.

The power producer in March appointed Advocate Ishmael Semenya to investigate the claims made by the company’s chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano that de Ruyter was a racist.

Tshitangano alleged de Ruyter had been racist in choosing one company over another in a procurement deal.

He also alleged that de Ruyter had undermined Eskom’s board amd that he had encouraged nepotism and corruption and abused his power.

Semenya dismissed Tshitangano allegations. “The use of the race card without foundation, merit or substance has no place at Eskom,” the utility’s statement read in part.

Tshitangano was fired last week after a separate probe found him guilty of gross misconduct and breach of duties and responsibilities during his tenure at Eskom.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo