Ex Bafana Bafana and Pirates star arrested for robbery

Johannesburg – A former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player has been nabbed by the Hawks for an alleged string of armed robberies in the Gauteng suburbs.

A 33-year-old who was born in Alexandra was intercepted by the Hawks, Tracker Connect, Bad Boyz Security as well as Ekurhuleni District Zone Ops Team, GTP Saturation including the Insurance Crime Bureau, Vision Tactical Security, and BSG Security on Tuesday in Lombardy East, a stone throw from his home.

Our sources in the police force who specialises in high profile cases positively confirmed that the former Free State Stars footie was one of the arrested suspects linked to hijackings and robbery.

“He stole a plasma TV and he had been actively involved in many house robberies. Things are hectic in this country as poverty and economic challenges push people to do unthinkable things. He was a celebrated star, but now things have turned around. It’s sad that many former soccer players in Alex find themselves committing crime instead of being good guys and role models in the area,” said our source.

According to the Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, the footie and his accomplice, a 46-year-old man, were arrested while in a white sports sedan of an Audi A4 in the premises in Lombardy East.

“The team received information about a gang of armed men using an Audi during hijackings and home invasions in Gauteng suburbs. They proceeded to Lombardy East where the gang was spotted. Police intercepted them when they entered residential premises and were immediately apprehended. Three firearms, housebreaking implements, gloves, balaclavas, and a stolen television set, as well as cellphones, were found inside the vehicle.

“The Audi had false registration plates and was robbed in Bramley earlier this year. A Kia Picanto was also found in the same premises and it also had false registration plates positively identified as robbed from the owner in Linden in June,” said Mogale.

Mogale also said that preliminary investigation had linked the suspects to a number of hijackings and armed robberies.

“The stolen items including a television set were positively identified by the owner where the suspects had allegedly accosted and robbed them in Honeydew. The investigation to link the suspects to other robberies is continuing and we are not ruling out the possibility of arresting more suspects,” said Mogale.

She said that the suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court soon.

The suspect is known to Sunday World, however, his identity can not be revealed until he has appeared in court.

