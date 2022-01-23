Family announces funeral arrangements for Patrick Shai

Johannesburg – The family of the late Veteran actor Patrick Shai have today released funeral details of the late gender-based violence activist.

According to the family spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi, the 57-year-old will be laid to rest next Saturday, 29 January.

Shai was found dead in his home, and his body was discovered by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home on Saturday morning.

The family has asked the public not to speculate about the circumstances of his passing.

“The speculations made by the public are triggering at the moment for the family,” Amogelang told media.

Amogelang, has stated that the family are still shattered by the news and they ask that the media give them time and space to digest this tragedy.

The public has also been asked not to speculate as to what was the cause of death they will reveal in due time when they are ready.

