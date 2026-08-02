Fire breaks out above Kloofnek Corner

Fire crews are battling a vegetation blaze above Kloofnek Corner on Tafelberg Road in Cape Town, with emergency teams working to contain the flames and protect visitors in the area.

The Table Mountain National Park Fire Management Team, supported by the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service and three Volunteer Wildfire Services crews, has deployed ground firefighting units to suppress the fire.

As a precaution, evacuations are under way at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Lower Station, with SANParks rangers and traffic officials assisting visitors and managing traffic flow.

Authorities have urged members of the public to follow instructions issued by officials on site. The Contour Path and surrounding trails between Kloofnek and the Lower Cableway Station have been closed until further notice, and visitors are requested to avoid Tafelberg Road while emergency operations continue.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. SANParks confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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