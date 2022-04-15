Death toll climbs to 395 in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal’s death toll jumped to 395 on Friday, from just over 350 people on Thursday evening.

“Most of the deaths took place in Durban, where 355 people died,” said the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka. He said an average of 40 723 people remain displaced.

Fatalities in eThekwini were at 355, Ugu 6, uMzinyathi 2, King Cetshwayo 4 and Ilembe 28.

Weather services have warned of more rain and possible flooding in the Province this weekend.

