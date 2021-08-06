Former president Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital

Johannesburg – Recently imprisoned former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to hospital for “medical observation”.

The department of correctional services confirmed this in a statement on Friday Morning .

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said the former statesman was initially observed by the Military Health Services and the checkup prompted that he be examined further.

’’As a former president, the healthcare needs of Mr. Zuma require the involvement of the South African Military Health Services. This has been the case since his admission at Estcourt Correctional Centre. A routine observation prompted Mr Zuma to be taken for in-hospitalisation,’’ read the statement.

It said Zuma’s admission to an outside medical facility was in line with his rights as an inmate.

”The health of inmates is addressed under Section 35(2) of the Constitution. This obliges the Department of Correctional Services to ensure that. Everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity, including at least exercise and the provision, at state expense, of adequate accommodation, nutrition, reading material and medical treatment,” said DCS.

The Zuma Foundation has since said that the former President is attending his annual medical check up.

The Foundation confirms the statement by Correctional Services that indeed H.E President Zuma is in Hospital outside the prison.

The 79 year old, 1st prisoner of the ConCourt, jailed without trial is attending to his annual medical routine check up. No need to be alarmed,…yet. — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 6, 2021

It is not clear whether the recent developments will prevent Zuma from attending his arms deal court case on Tuesday where his legal team seek the recusal of leading state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

Last week, the Pietermaritzburg High ceded to the application from Zuma’s lawyers for the matter to be heard in open court, meaning that the former president will be physically present in court.