Forty more people die from COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced today that 926 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the last report.

This brings the cumulative number to 682 215.

Sadly, Forty more people have succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 17 016. Twelve of these fatalities are from the Eastern Cape, 14 from the Free State and five in Gauteng, five from Mpumalanga and four from the Western Cape.


The recovery rate, however, stands at 90 percent with a total of 615 684 people having survived the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, tweeted that he will be discharged from hospital Monday evening.

He also told the world, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” despite doctors warning him that he was not yet in the clear. He was treated with the antiviral drug remdesivir and the steroid, dexamethasone.

 

 

