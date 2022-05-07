Another suicide rocks the entertainment industry

Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has become the latest entertainer to take his own life, according to sources in the industry.

Sunday World can confirm that the 23-year-old actor took his own life.

Zubane played Sdumo, a crook and carjacker on the much-loved TV series Gomora.

A family member who did not want to be named confirmed the passing of the actor and described his death as as the “greatest loss”

“He was nothing close to Sdumo. He was a nice shy guy who loved and respected people,” the distraught family member said.

According to another source he had so many big dreams and inspirations. According to Zubane’s industry colleague who did not want to be named, Zubane had many plans to grow in the industry.

“Our industry is not as glamorous as people think it is it comes with too many hardships and disappointments that can have a negative effect on any young and upcoming actor,” adds the source.

This is the third suicide in the entrainment industry this year, following that of actor Patrick Shai and hip-hop star Riky Rick.

This is a developing story.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author