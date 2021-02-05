E-edition
Hot mgosi and celebs: Prime evil’s very own sugar daddy

By Ashley Lechman
6 June 2000. South Africa. Former police colonel and apartheid arch-assasin Eugene de Kock.

Johannesburg – Is Eugene de Kock too prime to live off Sassa grants or state-sponsored food parcels?

The man who oozes evil must be shown the nearest Sassa office and be granted an old age grant.

Or better still, a new grant for a low life like him can be established.


• Shwa wonders what Tony Yengeni makes of the ANC government playing sugar daddy to our very own John Wick.

Mara guys, have you all seen the beauty, Sumayah, that’s on the arm of Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh. A whole nine years. Like his dad, Dali, they sure have an eye of beauty. *wink* *wink*

Sizwe and his wife Sumayah

• Lebo M and his people must think the media are fools. Having “spies” call us to speak of his ill-treatment toward his son’s baby mama. Meanwhile, they have been doing it for ratings for that terrible reality show. Focus on keeping safe from Covivi, madala.

Lebo M

• Halala once again to the brilliant Mmabatho Montsho. Her film, Joko Ya Hao, starring Simphiwe Dana, goes to the Africa Film Festival next month. Yes honey – it is not only Trevor Noah making waves out there.

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 02: Mmabatho Montsho during the 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) at the Sun City Superbowl on March 02, 2019 in Rustenburg, South Africa. The Awards, organized by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), seek to honour, celebrate and promote the creativity, quality and excellence of South African Film and Television talent and productions, and serve to encourage entrepreneurship and the development of new talent within the industry. (Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

• Shwa is not usually this emotional, but this January has been tougher than most. Worse, we cannot even find solace in our favourite tipple, what with only those with good connections in SAPS having access to alcohol.

One day a commission of inquiry will be instituted to look at Bheki Cele’s fervor in alcohol raids.

Bheki Cele.

• Shwa could have really used a stiff drink on Thursday when news broke that Sibongile Khumalo had died.

It was no consolation that Khumalo had been of ill-health for a while, and that she did not die of a Covid- 19-related illness – death is death.

The only consolation Shwa had was that she will be reunited with other giants of South African music. Condolences South Africa, condolences to the family and friends of Jonas Gwangwa and Khumalo, our thoughts and prayers are with you.

GRAHAMSTOWN, SOUTH AFRICA: South African songstress Sibongile Khumalo at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Joe Sefale)

• This week we heard of how former state security minister David Mahlobo was the designated collector and delivery boy of millions of rand that were looted from the State Security Agency on behalf of Msholozi.

Shwa has not even seen a R100k in cash, yet uBaba, who is unable to pronounce the number R2.5-million and R250-million, was milking the coffers dry.

Jacob Zuma.

• No pun intended, but can someone resurrect Chommie’s music career in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth?

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 13: Kwaito star Chomee arrives on the red carpet ahead of the opening of parliament and the State of the Nation Address by President Jacob Zuma on February 13, 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Halden Krog)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

