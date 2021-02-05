Hot mgosi and celebs: Prime evil’s very own sugar daddy

Johannesburg – Is Eugene de Kock too prime to live off Sassa grants or state-sponsored food parcels?

The man who oozes evil must be shown the nearest Sassa office and be granted an old age grant.

Or better still, a new grant for a low life like him can be established.

• Shwa wonders what Tony Yengeni makes of the ANC government playing sugar daddy to our very own John Wick.

Mara guys, have you all seen the beauty, Sumayah, that’s on the arm of Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh. A whole nine years. Like his dad, Dali, they sure have an eye of beauty. *wink* *wink*

• Lebo M and his people must think the media are fools. Having “spies” call us to speak of his ill-treatment toward his son’s baby mama. Meanwhile, they have been doing it for ratings for that terrible reality show. Focus on keeping safe from Covivi, madala.

• Halala once again to the brilliant Mmabatho Montsho. Her film, Joko Ya Hao, starring Simphiwe Dana, goes to the Africa Film Festival next month. Yes honey – it is not only Trevor Noah making waves out there.

• Shwa is not usually this emotional, but this January has been tougher than most. Worse, we cannot even find solace in our favourite tipple, what with only those with good connections in SAPS having access to alcohol.

One day a commission of inquiry will be instituted to look at Bheki Cele’s fervor in alcohol raids.

• Shwa could have really used a stiff drink on Thursday when news broke that Sibongile Khumalo had died.

It was no consolation that Khumalo had been of ill-health for a while, and that she did not die of a Covid- 19-related illness – death is death.

The only consolation Shwa had was that she will be reunited with other giants of South African music. Condolences South Africa, condolences to the family and friends of Jonas Gwangwa and Khumalo, our thoughts and prayers are with you.

• This week we heard of how former state security minister David Mahlobo was the designated collector and delivery boy of millions of rand that were looted from the State Security Agency on behalf of Msholozi.

Shwa has not even seen a R100k in cash, yet uBaba, who is unable to pronounce the number R2.5-million and R250-million, was milking the coffers dry.

• No pun intended, but can someone resurrect Chommie’s music career in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth?

