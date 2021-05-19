Instagram’s bold move raises ethical questions

Johannesburg – Pondering on a citation by Bidemi Mark-Mordi that “the human spirit is like an elastic band.

The more you stretch, the greater your capacity.” And observing the tenacity displayed by the Facebook group in taking dominance of the mobile app space, there are merits to pushing the boundaries.

As the WhatsApp May deadline is fast approaching with another push notification currently invading users’ screens, the Facebook group threw yet another bombshell, this time targeting minors.

Instagram, a Facebook-owned mobile app, outrageously announced that they are currently developing Instagram 2.0, aimed specifically at children under 13.

Since its launch, Instagram’s minimum age has always been 13. However, the company alleges that younger children often contravene this rule by submitting fictitious dates of birth to gain access to the app undetected.

In its announcement, Instagram stated that this offering intends to accelerate its integrity and privacy work by ensuring the safest possible experience for teens, while also offering a version allowing under-13s to safely use the app.

This move received public backlash globally, with some calling for its total scrapping. Campaign for a Commercial- Free Childhood (CCFC), a US-based coalition for healthcare professionals, educators and advocacy groups, sent a strongly worded letter to the Facebook CEO demanding that he completely abandon the idea.

In substantiating its demand, CCFC argued that the platform’s relentless focus on appearance, self-presentation and branding poses challenges to adolescents’ privacy and wellbeing, of which younger children are less developmentally equipped to handle.

They further indicated that excessive social media usage closely correlates with an increasing number of incidents affecting children, including inter alia, lower psychological wellbeing, decreased happiness, and high risk of depression.

In its 2021 publication, First Site Guide, an online business enablement company, reported that seven out of 10 youngsters experience cyberbullying before turning 18, 61% of whom have previously been bullied due to their physical appearances.

Moreover, 35% have previously shared a screenshot of someone’s status or photo simply for others to make fun of.

A tactic that has gained popularity on Instagram is Deepfake. This refers to an image or video wherein an individual’s face is inserted onto another person’s body or that of an animal, making them in sync.

This is often used when passing insults on someone’s physique or utterances. With this, therefore, the question whether Instagram acknowledged possible ethical considerations before making such a move remains a mystery.

Ethical data management relates to moral and ethical issues surrounding the gathering, handling and usage of sensitive data, alongside data algorithms and related practices.

While there are intricacies surrounding this discipline, various data regulations globally require of businesses to have internal codes of ethical data management, specifically when handling sensitive data belonging to vulnerable individuals.

Data ethics are implemented through a set of principles often predicted on fairness, reliability, privacy and accountability.

The interpretation and implementation of these, however, differ across countries, making it essential for Instagram to first consult all affected countries to seek clarity on the amount of freedom it has when dealing with younger citizens’ data.

This, if not properly done, might lead to another WhatsApp scenario, resulting in greater reputational damage with dire implications.

• Gwala is data governance manager at Alexander Forbes.

