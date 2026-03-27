Jailed Nandipha Magudumana distraught after mother dies

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the celebrity medical doctor who was arrested with her rapist and prison escapee boyfriend, Thabo Bester, is mourning the death of her mother.

Nokuzola Sikeleni died on Thursday in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sikeleni, and her brother, Nkosinathi Sikeleni, told Sunday World that senior prison officials and social workers informed the inmate of her mother’s death. She is awaiting-trial at Bizzah Makhate Correctional Services in Kroonstad, Free State.

‘Sad that she died while their child was languishing in jail’

“Nandipha was informed by the prison bosses and social workers about our mother’s passing, and she was taken aback when she heard the news. She is trying to come to terms with the loss of our mother, and we are hoping that she will be strong even though it is painful. We are also going to apply for her to be able to attend the funeral of our mother and we hope that everything that we request could be granted,” said Nkosinathi.

Magudumana’s father said that it was sad that his wife died while their child was languishing in jail, adding that the family was busy with funeral preparations.

“I am not going to say much as I am currently busy with funeral arrangements for my wife,” said Zolile.

Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung, said that he had asked prison bosses to inform his client about her mother’s passing, and that the authorities should offer psychological support.

Law provides for compassionate leave

The medical doctor, who was charged along with Bester, faces 38 charges, including helping the Facebook rapist to escape, fraud, corruption and money laundering, violation of a corpse, arson, defeating the ends of justice, and harbouring and concealing an escaped prisoner.

She was arrested with Bester in Arusha, Tanzania, on 8 April 2023 and returned to South Africa.

Department of Correctional Services Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that compassionate leave is provided for in law. Following a formal application and strict consideration processes, it may be granted to offenders for a bereavement.

“In terms of the Correctional Services Act, 1998 (Act No. 111 of 1998), Section 44(1)(a) provides that: A sentenced offender may, subject to such conditions as may be prescribed, be allowed to leave the correctional centre for a period determined by the national commissioner in order to maintain family ties or for other humane purposes.

“Accordingly, offenders who experience bereavement in their immediate family may apply for temporary release (compassionate leave) through the head of the correctional center. Each application is assessed on its merits against established criteria, including the offender’s risk classification, security considerations, behavioural profile, and the nature of the circumstances. This process ensures a balanced approach that upholds humane treatment and family contact while maintaining the safety and security of the correctional system and the broader community,” said Nxumalo.

‘Sad to be incarcerated and fail to bury your loved ones’

A close family friend hopes that Correctional Services will allow her to attend her mother’s funeral.

“It is sad to be incarcerated and fail to bury your loved ones. I am hoping that the department could relax some of the laws and allow her to go bury her mother. That will be the best thing the department could do for Nandipha,” said a friend.

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