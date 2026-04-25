Jetour confirms SA production for T1 and T2 as Rosslyn Plant deal gains momentum

In a significant boost for South Africa’s automotive industry, Mr Ke Chuandeng, President of Jetour International, has just confirmed that the Jetour T1 and T2 models will be produced locally from 2027.

Speaking at an International Media Alliance conference on the sidelines of Auto China 2026 in Beijing, which I attended on behalf of Sunday World Motoring, Chuandeng addressed global media on the brand’s expansion strategy.

The development follows earlier news this year that Nissan had sold its Rosslyn plant in Pretoria to Chery International (Jetour’s parent company) signalling a strategic shift that is now beginning to take shape.

This positions South Africa as a key production hub for Jetour’s global ambitions and underscores the growing influence of Chinese automakers in the local market.

This is a developing story.