JUST IN | Dan Marokane appointed Eskom group chief executive

Experienced business executive Dan Marokane has been appointed as Eskom group chief executive, taking up one of the toughest and thankless jobs in South Africa.

The appointment was confirmed by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Marokane replaces Andre de Ruyter who had a disastrous term of office – from December 2019 until February 2023 – plagued by constant scheduled power outages that negatively impacted economic growth.

Marokane, a chemical engineer with an MBA, is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years senior leadership experience. He is expected to join Eskom by no later than 31 March 2024.

Gordhan said the advertisement for the post attracted 409 applications.

“From this process, 12 prospects qualified to further steps in the selection process. He has experience working in distressed organisations with visible and pressurised turnaround mandates. His recent assignment is at Tongaat-Hulett where he stepped up to lead this financially distressed business when its group chief executive resigned.

“Mr Marokane was a senior manager in Eskom from 2010 to 2015, holding various senior positions including head of group capital in Eskom. Mr Marokane was one of four senior managers suspended during the state capture period. He subsequently resigned and went into the private sector.

“Mandatory checks, which include criminal and credit checks, verification of identity, qualifications, directorships, and establishment of conflicts of interest were completed,” said Gordhan.

Incumbent thrives on challenges

He said Marokane’s date of commencement will be announced once he has concluded the handover process with his current employer.

“Mr Marokane thrives on challenges, has the drive to energetically tackle the challenges confronting Eskom and is also ethically grounded.

“In addition, the board has been requested to constitute a professional, skilled and committed executive team that will collectively lead Eskom through a complex but exciting journey including achieving energy security for our people and the economy, implementing the Eskom Just Energy and concluding the restructuring of Eskom,” said Gordhan.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content