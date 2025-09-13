Kaylow gets green light from DJ Sumbody’s family to release their song

Singer and producer Kaylow has finally gotten approval from DJ Sumbodys’ family to release a song they worked on together before the latter died in 2022.

The song is dear to his heart, as it holds memories of his late friend, DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa John Sefoka.

The Soweto-born singer announced that September 19 will be the final release date for ‘Respect.’ Sefoka died in a hail of bullets with two others in 2022.

Four men have since been arrested in connection with the murder of popular DJ Sumbody.

Bosom buddies

Kaylow and Sumbody were very close hence he was devastated by his death.

“When I listen to Respect, I hear more than just a song. I hear a moment in time with Sumbody who was a good friend, a brother, a visionary,” Kaylow said.

The song was recorded just weeks before DJ Sumbody’s tragic passing.

Kylow describes the song as a “high-energy collaboration that captures the effortless chemistry between two friends who shared both music and brotherhood.”

Unlike many squabbles that happen when the song of a deceased artist happens, he is certain that nothing of the sort will occur.

Before thinking of releasing the music, Kaylow reached out to DJ Sumbody’s family and consulted with his brother Koketso, who gave him the go-ahead.

“I reached out to his family, and they gave their blessing to go ahead. It would be an honour to keep his legacy alive, especially through a friend who loved and respected him,” he said.

“So, the conversation wasn’t difficult, Sumbody, myself, and his brother were always on good terms.”

Car crash

While still grieving his friend, Kaylow also faced some challenges.

“This song is also about my own survival story and the gift of being here to share this music,” he said.

“This release is about gratitude, energy, and keeping the joy of collaboration alive. I’m releasing the song now because the timing feels right. I also feel like I miss him and know that I’m not the only one.”

The single’s release carries another deeper meaning for Kaylow’s personal journey. In September 2024, he survived a horrific accident. He had just bought his son a bike when another car crashed into his. He was hospitalised and bedridden for months. Therefore, releasing in September is symbolic for him.

His pelvis and legs were severely hurt, and he still needs a wheelchair at times as he continues to recover after hip surgery. He is still recovering and goes for medical checks.

“I’m still deep within recovery,” he said. “Every second is a challenge. I am slowly recovering, though, and I am between the wheelchair and using crutches. I will get there.”

However, through music, he has a renewed sense of purpose after this tragedy.

His hit single 24 Hours recently achieved triple platinum status.

