Keeping the winter chill at bay

Johannesburg – Local and delicious.

No, I’m not referring to celebrity Chef Nti, but some of her winter recipes that will keep your visitors’ mouths watering.

Yes, it’s all about the visitor.

Not sure what to serve your guests and tired of the norm, why not make these with them as they are tasty and refreshing.

Easy to make too.

Mama D’s coconut jam tart:

Ingredients:

• 4 cups flour

• 3tsp baking powder

• half a cup sugar

• pinch of salt

• 2 tsp desiccated coconut

• 220g margarine

• 3 eggs

• half cup jam, any flavour will do

• half cup coconut shavings for garnish

Method:

Mix all the dry ingredients together one by one

• add the margarine and the eggs, one by one

• mix it until it forms a dough

• use two-thirds of the dough to line a baking pan, using your fingers to flatten it evenly

• cover the remaining dough with cling wrap and freeze to firm up, about 30 minutes

• spread the jam on top of the dough layer in the baking tray • grate the leftover frozen dough over the jam as a topping • bake the tart in the oven at 180ºC for 15 minutes

• remove and scatter coconut shaving on top and return tart to the oven for another 10 minutes

• when the top turns golden brown, remove it from the oven and let it cool before slicing

Lemongrass ginger beer makes 12 portions

“This was mom’s favourite, especially with the pineapple. I learnt this recipes after years of ignoring her suggestion.”

Ingredients:

• 625g sugar

• 250g chopped ginger

• 150g lemongrass chopped

• 4L water

• Juice and zest of two lemons

• 10g yeast

• 1 ripe pineapple cut into squares

Method:

• bring 1L of water to boil, add lemongrass, ginger, sugar and allow the sugar to dissolve

• add the rest of the water, lemon juice, zest and yeast • rest for 10-12 hours, stain the ginger beer and refrigerate. Add fresh pineapple squares before serving.

Note: add fresh slices of ginger at the end for another dimension. Serve with cold ice

Serves 4

JOLLOF RICE

Ingredients:

• 250ml Ushatini tomato relish

• 15g habanero chilli, optional

• 250ml water

•100ml olive oil

• 4 beef stock cubes

• 4 bay leaves

• 2 tsp salt

• 2 cups long-grain white rice

Method:

• blend the Ushatini tomato relish and chilli pepper with the water

• heat the oil in a medium- sized pot. Add Ushatini sauce and the beef cubes, bay leaves and salt

• as soon as it starts to simmer, add the rice

• reduce the heat to low and cover to steam, stirring from time to time until ready. It will stick a little to the base of the pot – allow it to burn briefly for a smoky flavour.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts