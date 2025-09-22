Khanyi Mbau’s ex-husband Mandla Mthembu passes away in New York aged 68

Mandla Elliot Mthembu, the businessman and ex-husband of media personality Khanyi Mbau, passed away after suffering two strokes, according to his family.

Karabo Mohlala, the spokesperson for the Mthembu family, told Sunday World on Monday morning that he passed away on Sunday evening at a hospital in New York, the US, where he had been staying for several years.

When his relationship with media personality Mbau ended, Mthembu, who died at the age of 68, disappeared from the spotlight for years. He would have turned 69 on December 24.

The high life, designer labels, and expensive cars were hallmarks of Mbau and Mthembu’s relationship. When he left South Africa, Mthembu started a new life in the US. As Mbau once put it, their love story was “an adventure” despite the notable 29-year age gap.

Mthembu was taken to the hospital in New York, where he lost his life to a second stroke while receiving treatment.

“Despite the tireless efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to complications related to the stroke,” Mohlala said in a statement.

“Throughout his life, Mr Mthembu was known for his entrepreneurial spirit, his contributions to South Africa’s business landscape, and his commitment to the values of the ANC.

“His legacy will be remembered by many across the country.”

The Glitz and Glamour

In the 2000s, Mthembu became well-known as a successful businessman and Mbau’s sugar daddy.

With their extravagant lifestyle, Mthembu and Mbau emerged as the most talked-about celebrity couple.

While they lived in a skyscraping penthouse at the Michelangelo Towers and Raphael, he purchased yellow Lamborghinis for the two of them.

Mthembu proposed to Mbau in 2006, leading to their marriage. That same year, they welcomed a daughter, Khanukani “Khanz” Mbau.

However, his finances ran out, and Mbau’s revelations of infidelity and abuse put an end to their brief marriage in 2009.

Mbau said at the time that the abuse began when they attended the South African Music Awards in 2006 and continued despite his assurances that he would stop.

Mthembu later claimed that he chose not to remain a part of “Mbau’s circus” after their two Lamborghinis were repossessed due to non-payment, and they parted ways.

His children and family plan to return his body to Soweto for burial at a later date.