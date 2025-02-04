KZN cash-in-transit robbers mow down innocent civilians

It was a morning of high drama on the busy N2 freeway near the cement factory in Durban when heavily armed gunmen allegedly forced a cash-in-transit vehicle off the road before it overturned.

They then proceeded to blow it up. As terrified security guards tried to exit the van, the gang is said to have shot them and taken an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery took place in full view of the public on Tuesday morning.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the gun-wielding robbers then tried to hijack a taxi, injuring passengers.

Suspects killed a taxi passenger

“The suspects fired shots at a minibus taxi after trying to hijack it, but failed. This led to a woman being shot and killed. Another woman who was a bystander was also shot and severely injured,” Netshiunda said on Tuesday.

The gunmen then allegedly shot at vehicles and anyone in their direction.

They also also reportedly tried to hijack a Mercedes-Benz in Silverglen, in Chatsworth, and failed. When they realised this, they shot at the occupants of the vehicle, injuring them.

“Further down the road, approximately 500 meters from the robbery [scene], three bus passengers on their way to work had sustained gunshot wounds.

More civilians shot and injured

“Another scene was discovered on the Higginson Highway Bridge over the N2. There, two more people had been shot,” police said.

About 12 civilians were rushed to hospital for treatment. Three security guards who were shot, had survived. They were also taken to hospital.

Later on Tuesday, it emerged that one of the suspects was caught near the suburb of Glenwood. However, he was killed instantly during an exchange of gunfire with police.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed the shooting. He said during the confrontation, two male suspects sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Suspect killed in shootout with cops, others injured

“One male was confirmed deceased on scene. Another male is in a critical condition and is being treated by ALS Paramedics Advanced Life Support before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” he explained.

Netshiunda also confirmed that police were tracking down other suspects.

“We eventually tracked them down to Umbilo Road. The driver of the vehicle and another occupant shot police, who retaliated. The driver died, while the suspects were taken to the hospital,” said Netshiunda.

