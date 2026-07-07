Landlord locks up MK Party KwaZulu-Natal offices over unpaid rent

Drama seems to be evolving in the MK Party, which has been mired in a leadership crisis that has left the organisation being constantly in the news for all wrong reasons, not for its political work.

Fresh from the scandal of party officials who are not fully paid up members of the party, today Sunday World can reveal that another crisis has hit MK Party, which was formed by former South African president Jacob Zuma in 2024.

Landlord locks MK Party out

On Thursday afternoon, the owners of the Victoria Marine Building at 71 Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban rocked up at the MK Party offices armed with padlocks and chains to lock up main entrance after it is alleged that the organisation fell behind in its rental payment.

Insiders within the party in Durban told Sunday World that when the building owners and caretakers arrived at the offices, they allegedly instructed those who were working to pack their bags and go.

“It was shocking to see the staff of the party taking their belongings heading to the door as they were kicked out. As things stand, those offices were locked up with padlocks and chains, and it’s very concerning that the party that has so many members in parliament and in the Kwazulu-Natal legislature was dealt with that way because it has no money to pay rent. This is embarrassing to say the least,” said our source who is a senior leader of the party in Kwazulu-Natal.

‘Embarrassment’

Another insider said that this whole incident was going to trigger MK Party members in the province to demand answers on how the party funds were being used.

“Already, some of our members are aware that the offices have been locked up and that means, party work and elections campaigns preparations are in jeopardy. The leadership in the province, including the officials of the party nationally, should provide answer on how we got here. This is an embarrassment to uBaba, as those people he surrounded himself with do not know what they are doing. Imagine a big political party like MK being embarrassed like this. This is disgusting and uBaba should start opening his eyes wide, because the people he trusts are there ones who are dragging his name and that one of the party he formed in the mud,” said an insider.

Sunday World sent questions to the MK Party’s Kwazulu-Natal chairperson, Willies Mchunu, and secretary-general Siboniso Nomvalo to explain the offices locked-up situation, however, they they did not respond.

MK Party spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu said: “Fake news. I’m in the office as we speak.”

When this reporter asked him to do a video call to prove if the offices were not locked up, since he said he was in the building, Mahlangu disappeared. When Sunday World tried to call him via video call, he never answered his phone.

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