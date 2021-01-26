Legacy actor Teboho Tsotetsi is thankful to be employed

Johannesburg – Legacy actor and new kid on the block says he is grateful to finally have a job.

After attending many auditions in the hopes of clinching a prominent role, actor Teboho Tsotetsi he is thankful to have a job.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor, who plays Sanele in Mnet’s Legacy , says he has always imagined himself as an actor, who also a presenter.

He said he was on the verge of giving up before he landed the prominent Role.

Teboho had been auditioning for acting roles without success until he got his big break on Legacy, which is produced by Tshedza Pictures.

Also read: Car crash involving Isibaya actress claimed two lives

“This has been the best part of my career thus far. I’ve always wanted to be on screen, acting outside of TV presenting and I’ve been auditioning for a while trying to land my first acting character and I finally did it,” he said.

He said the experience of finally doing something he loves was surreal, so much so that he had to pinch himself everyday to check if he’s not dreaming.

“Everyday I have to pinch myself to accept the reality of one of my dreams coming true still unbelievable. Sanele is not different from me, we are both beautiful, one – and the rest you have to stay tuned to see and this scene just says a lot. More is coming,” he captioned a video of one of his scenes on the show.

Have you read: Workers losing trust in ANC, cautions Cosatu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teboho Caddy Tsotetsi (@freshbycaddy)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba