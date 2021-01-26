E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Legacy actor Teboho Tsotetsi is thankful to be employed

By Ashley Lechman
After attending many auditions in the hopes of clinching a prominent role, actor Teboho Tsotetsi he is thankful to have a job. Image; Instagram.

Johannesburg – Legacy actor and new kid on the block says he is grateful to finally have a job.

After attending many auditions in the hopes of clinching a prominent role, actor Teboho Tsotetsi he is thankful to have a job.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor, who plays Sanele in Mnet’s Legacy , says he has always imagined himself as an actor, who also a presenter.


He said he was on the verge of giving up before he landed the prominent Role.

Teboho had been auditioning for acting roles without success until he got his big break on Legacy, which is produced by Tshedza Pictures.

Also read: Car crash involving Isibaya actress claimed two lives

“This has been the best part of my career thus far. I’ve always wanted to be on screen, acting outside of TV presenting and I’ve been auditioning for a while trying to land my first acting character and I finally did it,” he said.

He said the experience of finally doing something he loves was surreal, so much so that he had to pinch himself everyday to check if he’s not dreaming.

“Everyday I have to pinch myself to accept the reality of one of my dreams coming true still unbelievable. Sanele is not different from me, we are both beautiful, one – and the rest you have to stay tuned to see and this scene just says a lot. More is coming,” he captioned a video of one of his scenes on the show.

Have you read: Workers losing trust in ANC, cautions Cosatu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teboho Caddy Tsotetsi (@freshbycaddy)

 Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Details of Euphonik and Fresh’s ‘rape’ emerge

Johannesburg - Details of how a Pretoria- based woman was allegedly raped by DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik were laid bare in a statement...
Read more
Breaking News

Kwaito artist Thebe Mogane a no-show after being paid R10k deposit for performance

Johannesburg - Kwaito artist Thebe Mogane is in hot water after a no-show for his performance at Fafatse Cafe in Maseru, Lesotho, on December...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.