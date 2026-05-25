Lekganyane, Muthambi set to face off with Malema, Hlophe in Ramaphosa impeachment hearing

Parliament has officially announced the nominations for members who will be part of the impeachment committee tasked with probing the Section 89 report relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala saga.

EFF leader Julius Malema and party official Omphile Maotwe have been nominated to represent the red berets, while Vuyo Zungula will do the same for the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The EFF, supported by the ATM, are the political parties that have spearheaded the legal challenge that culminated in Ramaphosa’s recent Constitutional Court defeat, which led to the National Assembly trying to establish if there are grounds to impeach the president.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament acted unconstitutionally when it blocked the Section 89 impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal in December 2022.

The Section 89 panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, had found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and anti-corruption laws after foreign currency was stolen from his farm.

Names submitted on Monday

The ANC, which holds the largest representation on the committee, nominated 10 members, including former cabinet member Faith Muthambi, Cameron Dugmore, Xola Nqola and Soviet Lekganyane.

The DA nominated five MPs, among them Glynnis Breytenbach and Baxolile Nodada.

The official opposition uMkhonto weSizwe Party selected former judge, Dr John Hlophe, alongside Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed in a statement on Monday that political parties had submitted the names of MPs who will form part of the committee, with the deadline for submissions having passed on Friday, May 22, 2026.

All parties had submitted the names of MPs who will sit on the impeachment committee, while the ANC requested additional time before eventually submitting its nominees over the weekend.

Patricia De Lille’s GOOD and the Pan Africanist Congress declined to participate in the committee, citing that each party only has one MP in Parliament who also serves in the executive.

This story has been updated

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content