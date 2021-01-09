Lepelle Northern Water Acting CEO arrested for extorting R500 000 from supplier

Johannesburg – Acting CEO of the Lepelle Northern Water Ahuiwi Netshidaulu’s arrest which he later termed to be kidnapping was actually in connection with a R500 000 loan he allegedly extorted from Lepelle’s contractor Matome Sefalafala of Falaz Trading and Projects, a company at the centre of Hawks fraud case.

Sunday World can reveal that Sefalafala had indeed opened a case of extortion against Netshidaulu at Silverton Police Station in which he stated that the acting CEO approached him in June 2020 asking that he be given R500 000 cash to help with his building project.

According to Sefalafala’s police statements which was deposed before the arrest, Netshidaulu had promised to pay back but he failed to pay back the money.

In the statement, Sefalafala said the acting CEO started ignoring him whenever he asked for his money back, and it was only in November after Netshidaulu was arrested that he asked to pay the money using the monies owed to Sefalafala’s company to settle his debt of R500 000.

The statement shows that Netshidaulu never disputed that he owed Sefalafala money, and during his arrest he was the one who begged the officers to allow him to contact Sefalafala in order to try to change his mind about the case.

“The R500 000 was paid in batches and most were done in meetings we held at Mavutha hotel at 77 Burger Street. I trusted him and all this was trasparent because there’s even a witness that was there from the beginning. I’m now opening a case of extortion against Ahuiwi because I want my money back,” reads the statement.

Speaking about the incident which happened on November 18 2020, which was later described as kidnapping, Sefalafala said Netshidaulu was the one who asked to see him after he was arrested in connection with a case of extortion he had opened against the Acting CEO about the R500 000 which he took from him and was refusing to pay back.

“He demanded to see me and we met at Caltex garage where I thought he was going to pay me the money he owed to me. But he said he can only pay me with lepelle money that they owe me and then he instructed his CFO to pay me. The CFO agreed to make the payment and it was done,” said the businessman.

Sefalafala said a decision was taken by both of them that they will wait for the payment to reflect and to pass time, they opted to a lodge called Dinoko where they had drinks and ate for two hours.

The businessman said they also went to the Bridge Hotel where they continued to have drinks together, but the police were getting in patient, and they now asked them if they had resolved their issues, to which Netshidaulu responded that all was sorted.

“He was busy on his phones all the time talking to his employees and family. So there’s no way in which a person who is kidnapped can be allowed to use his phones. It was me, a policeman and a friend of mine and all of them can attest that we were relaxed and nobody was forced to do anything,” said Sefalafala.

The two according to the businessman later decided to drive to Gauteng, Midrand and on their arrival they settled to chill at Cubana nightclub where they ordered a 15 year old Glenfidich and a platter set of food and they had fun together.

Sefalafala said Netshidaulu who was in the front seat the entire drive to Gauteng had all his phones with him.

He said at midnight the money reflected in the company account and they used it to settle the bill they incured at Cubana and thereafter the Acting CEO said he was ready to go home, to which an Uber was ordered to take him home.

“He also took away a bottle of whiskey for the road in the Uber,” said Sefalafala.

The businessman who is facing fraud charges relating to tender fraud said Netshidaulu contacted him the next day and asked him if the money had reflected in the accounts, to which he replied in the affirmative.

“I was surprised when he said he was kidnapped and my business accounts had to be freezed and my name exposed to the public as a kidnapping person, because this is all lies. He lied to everyone ,” he said.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of extortion was opened against Netshidaulu at Silverton police station but said it appears that the case was later withdrawn by the complainant.

Nestshidaulu denied knowledge of the case and that he was ever arrested in connection with the matter.

He said the only case he knows was that of kidnapping which he opened against Sefalafala.

