Limpopo man (58) back in court for wife’s 2024 cold-blooded murder

Fifty-eight-year-old accused, Molabe Fannie Seribishane will appear at the Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court for the alleged murder of his 52-year-old wife, a professional nurse at Lebowakgomo Hospital in Limpopo’s Capricorn District.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, Seribishane allegedly shot and killed his wife, Mumsy Seribishane in cold blood at the entrance of her workplace, shortly after she had disembarked from a taxi on her way to work. This incident took place outside the Lebowakgomo Hospital on 23 October 2024 at about at around 5pm.

“The members of the Provincial Tracking Team together with Murder and Robbery Unit, after a diligent investigation managed to trace and arrest the suspect for the brutal murder of a 52-year-old female following the incident that took place earlier on.

“The deceased, a nurse by profession, met her untimely death while on the way to work at Lebowakgomo Hospital. This after she had succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained next to the gate of the medical facility,” explained Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said following the incident, a murder case was opened at the Lebowakgomo Police Station, and it was immediately transferred to the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit and Tracking Team for further investigations.

Stolen munitions

“On Wednesday 13 November 2024, an intelligence-driven operation was executed and resulted in the apprehension of the suspect in Lebowakgomo Zone A.”

During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a police firearm with ammunition reportedly stolen in Seshego, outside Polokwane in June 2024, said Colonel Ledwaba.

According to Colonel Ledwaba, police also seized a VW Golf 7 motor vehicle believed to have been used during the commission of the crime.

On January 30 this year, Seribishane appeared in court for bail application, but it was postponed pending further investigation.

Seribishane, who remains in custody, re-appeared briefly in court on Friday where the case was postponed to Monday at the Polokwane High Court.

