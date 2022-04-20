Loadshedding reduced to stage 3

Loadshedding has been been reduced to stage 3. Eskom announced that this will kick in at 10pm on Wednesday.

The power utility said that six generation units have returned to service in the last 24 hours and that loadshedding stage 3 will continue until Friday.

Earlier today, CEO André De Ruyter, assured citizens that a total blackout was not on the cards.

#PowerAlert1 Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 3 at 22:00, and remain in force until Friday as Eskom works on returning more units to service pic.twitter.com/uR3PR1IQV8 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 20, 2022

