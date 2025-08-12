Long-distance runner Lebo Phalula-Mzazi tests positive for banned substance

Legendary long-distance athlete Lebo Phalula-Mzazi has been banned from competition for three years after testing positive for the drug erythropoietic (EPO).

Phalula’s sample tested positive for EPO, which is prohibited both during and after competition, according to the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports.

The institute describes EPO as “a non-specified substance, classified under category S2, which includes peptide hormones, growth factors, and related substances and mimetics.”

Phalula, who married fellow long-distance runner Gladwin Mzazi in 2017 and has a daughter with him, was originally given a four-year sanction; however, after she admitted to breaking the anti-doping rule early on, the sentence was lowered to three years.

This is not the first time that the 41-year-old Phalula has been sanctioned for an anti-doping violation.

She was banned for six months after being found guilty of a similar offence in 2011 after testing positive for the prohibited stimulant methylhexanamine.

“I want to prove to the public, the media, and everyone that I am a clean runner and not a drug cheat,” Phalula said after being banned over a decade ago.

She went on to put on incredible performances, winning two titles in the Women’s 10km Grand Prix Series (the Johannesburg and Durban legs) and placing first overall in the Cape Town Marathon’s 10km race.

Phalula’s career highlights

As if that was not enough, Phalula defeated her twin sister by just 16 seconds to win the 8km South African Cross-Country title.

Fans took notice of Phalula when she won the 800m South African Athletics Championships in 2005.

Years later, Phalula made a significant impact by placing 29th in the Senior Women’s race at the 2009 AAF World Cross Country Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Other highlights of her career include placing 79th at the 2018 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain, and receiving numerous other international honours years later.

Athletics South Africa spokesperson Sifiso Cele informed Sunday World that the federation no longer has the authority to comment on such matters.

“Unlike in the past, where the anti-doping institute used to inform the federation about the athletes who tested positive to effect the ban, the entire process has changed,” Cele said.

“The anti-doping organisation tests athletes and imposes punishments before informing us about their decision.”

