Mac G’s Podcast and Chill loses Amstel as a sponsor

Johannesburg – The storm over Mac G’s Podcast and Chill continues to brew after it was announced on Friday that one of the show’s sponsors, Amstel, will no longer be associated with the series.

This comes after there were distasteful jokes made about trans women during one of the episodes.

The alcoholic beverage brand, said in a statement, “The Amstel brand, locally and globally, is centred around friendship and inclusion of all people, regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation without discrimination, and we distance ourselves from any transphobic and homophobic views. We have officially parted ways with Podcast and Chill with MacG and will no longer be a partner as of December 1 2021.”

Podcast and Chill is hosted by MacGyver ‘Mac G’ Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka.

In one of the episode’s, MacG and Sol discussed an alleged cheating scandal related to a popular soapie actor.

Phenduka used the transphobic slur “trannies” to describe a group of transgender people.

At the time of airing, the slur was met with massive backlash in South Africa.

The popular series along with the hosts have found themselves in hot water, since the series finale aired earlier this week on Wednesday, on Channel O.

Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, appeared on the show as one of the celebrity guests.

This comes after the airing of the season finale of Podcast and Chill with MacG on Channel O, Wednesday evening, where Ju-Jub was a celebrity guest.

In the episode, Jub-Jub said amongst other girls, he “smashed” Amanda DuPont before he went to jail.

The episode triggered Amanda and she came forward, recorded a video where she said,” Jub-Jub did not smash me, he raped me for 2 years,”.

Read more here: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

On Friday, Masechaba Khumalo came forward and alleged that artist and television presenter Jub Jub has raped her too.

Khumalo, the former Metro FM presenter, said Jub Jub violated her when she was a teenager at his mother’s house in Naturena south of Joburg.

She said when Jub Jub raped her she was still a virgin.

Read more here: Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

Since then, Moja Love took the decision to suspend Jub Jub.

MacG has remained silent on his social media platforms since the last episode aired, only posting a message on his Instagram story, after news broke of one of the production crew members of the podcast, Tshego also known as ‘Blacky’ had passed away.

View the message he posted below:

RIP to Tshego aka "Blackie" from the Podcast and Chill With MacG Production Crew🕊 pic.twitter.com/MCZvcp7ZU5 — P-MO  (@Ph3hello_Mo) December 3, 2021

