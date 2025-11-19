Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae’s spin doctor slapped with defamation lawsuit

The controversial spokesperson of the Free State premier has been slapped with the letter of demand by the lawyers of the well-known businessman in the province.

Matshediso “Tshidi” Setai, who is the troubled spin doctor of the provincial number one citizen, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, was served with the letter by the legal representatives of Ben Moseme, who is the former organiser of the annual festival Macufe.

PH Attorneys’ top lawyer, Jaco van den Berg, who represents Moseme, the founder of Cultural Urban Festival Festival, which is one of the popular yearly events in the Free State entertainment calendar, wrote a letter to Setai on Monday telling her that her defamatory remarks towards his client were harmful and aimed at tarnishing the businessman’s image and business.

This comes after Setai had written a message to Moseme last week via WhatsApp. She had accused the businessman of allegedly leading a media onslaught for the ANC Free State chairperson, Mxolisi Dukwana, the ruling party’s provincial secretary Polediso “Dihelele” Motsoeneng, against the Free State premier, Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Lawrence Matahe, who is the Speaker of Mangaung Metro Municipality.

In the WhatsApp seen by Sunday World, Setai referred to Moseme with his Sesotho name, Montshi. She stated that the businessman was in cahoots with Free State government top communicators to discredit politicians.

WhatsApp chats at centre of saga

The WhatsApp message to Moseme reads: “Hey Montshi…trust you are well. I’m in GP (Gauteng) and met up with some of my media networks over the weekend… They are telling me that you are leading a media onslaught of Dukwana and Polediso against Maqueen and Mathae… And some in yr PR team include Maphalla [Setjhaba] and Mokoka [Thabang] in our office…(sic) didn’t want to believe it because from our last conversation you said you wanted to have nothing to do with FS Politics anymore… But message exchanges they should me (sic) were too overwhelming. Guys when are we really going to fight for the genuine unity of ur Province…this is getting tiresome.”

In response to Setai’s WhatsApp message, Moseme’s lawyer came out guns blazing. He demanded that she stops in her tracks or else she would be taken to the cleaners for defamation. Van den Berg accused the spin doctor of disseminating defamatory message to her cabal in various WhatsApp groups and individuals.

Letter of demand from lawyer

“We confirm that we act herein on behalf of Mr Ben Moseme, hereinafter referred to as our client. It is our instructions that you are publishing defamatory remarks regarding our client via WhatsApp wherein you allege he is part of a media onslaught against the Premier (Letsoha-Mathae) and Mr. (Lawrence) Mathae [Mangaung Metro Speaker]. These messages are being sent on WhatsApp to third parties, with the purpose to discredit and damage our client’s reputation.

“It is our instructions that these messages constitute defamation, which could lead to substantial financial damage to our client. In the circumstances we demand that you stop sending out defamatory messages about our client. And we hold instructions to demand that you issue a written apology to our client by close of business on Friday, 21 November 2025,” said Van den Berg.

He pointed out that if Setai failed to comply with the instruction, she would be taken to court.

Ultimatum issued

“Should you fail to comply with the above, we hold instructions to approach the court for the necessary relief. Which relief might include an interdict or a claim for damages. With instructions to claim our client’s legal costs from yourself,” said Van den Berg.

Setai did not respond to questions sent to her at the time the story was published.

Last month Setai had called this journalist “piece of trash”. She accused him of being a “chequebook gutter journalist” weaponised to tarnish people’s reputation and professional integrity. She also continued to call Sunday World a “gossip column”.

