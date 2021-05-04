Meet Ekurhuleni’s dream team taking the metro to new heights

Johannesburg – When you think of a government job, you probably don’t picture offices teeming with people in their early 30s.

But the City of Ekurhuleni is changing this picture with its team of young leaders to take it to greater heights.

On Thursday, May 30 2019, the Ekurhuleni council approved the appointment of Kagiso Lerutla as the City of Ekurhuleni’s group chief financial officer.

Then aged 33, Lerutla’s appointment drew scorn and praise. And three years later, the faith the city had placed on young people has paid off.

The auditor-general of South Africa last month announced that the City of Ekurhuleni has received a clean audit for the 2019/2020 financial year. A clean-audit outcome occurs when submitted financial statements are free from material misstatements and there are no material findings on reporting on performance objectives and non-compliance with legislation.

Lerutla first joined the City in 2014 as divisional head for governance and compliance in the finance department, having previously worked in the office of the auditor-general.

The qualified chartered accountant is a member of the South African Institute of Charted Accountants, with a BCompt degree from the University of Limpopo, and a BCom Accounting Honours degree acquired from the University of Johannesburg.

Speaking to Sunday World, Lerutla said it was important for him and other young people in the City’s finance department to succeed as a way of demystifying the myth that the youth cannot be entrusted with positions of responsibility.

“I was alive to the fact that I have to succeed and bring other young people along with me so that we send a message to society that we are equally capable if given the chance and space to exhibit out talents. I can only pay tribute to the leadership of executive mayor Mzwandile Masina for placing trust in the youth,” he said.

Lerutla’s role is an essential function in assisting the municipal manager, who is the accounting officer, to carry out financial management responsibilities in areas ranging from budget preparation to financial reporting, and the development and maintenance of internal control policies and procedures.

“We have put systems in place and developed internal controls and appointed qualified and talented people in the right positions.”

Lerutla is referring to the likes of the City’s divisional head of supply chain management, 32-year-old Mpho Mgengo.

The qualified chartered accountant was appointed to the role in October 2019. Supply chain management, as a financial management tool, seeks to reform and regulate the way public funds are used when procuring goods and services.

Mgengo said it is time for more young people to be considered for positions of responsibility.

General Moruri is another key staff member at the City’s finance department, holding a position of divisional head for expenditure.

The 32-yearold chartered accountant was promoted to the position last year. Previously, he was senior manager responsible for governance and compliance.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo